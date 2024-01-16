30,200 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Bought by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter worth $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 49.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter worth $55,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.19.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of APTV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,305,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,322. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.97. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

