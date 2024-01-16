3,812 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. Phillips 66 makes up 0.4% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of PSX stock traded down $3.40 on Tuesday, hitting $129.47. 3,169,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,486. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $138.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 over the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Get Our Latest Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.