3,948 Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Purchased by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $81,253,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DINO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,916.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,916.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,357.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

HF Sinclair stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,391. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.32. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

