3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,972 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock opened at $108.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.35 and its 200 day moving average is $100.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

