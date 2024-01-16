44,000 Shares in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Bought by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $45,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,191 shares in the company, valued at $767,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director T Scott Martin acquired 11,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $168,260.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,731 shares in the company, valued at $912,092.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $45,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:KRP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.61. 203,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,904. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.16. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.96%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kimbell Royalty Partners

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Free Report)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.