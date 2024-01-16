50,000 Shares in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Acquired by WT Asset Management Ltd

WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares makes up 0.2% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. WT Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.27% of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 87.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $103,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $3,997,000. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $3,971,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

YINN traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,329,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,730,710. The stock has a market cap of $296.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $73.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.59.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YINN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.