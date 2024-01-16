50,153 Shares in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TKO Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,709,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,506,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,722,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get TKO Group alerts:

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.73. The company had a trading volume of 736,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,089. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $106.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.00 million. TKO Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.12%. Analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven R. Koonin acquired 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,927.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TKO Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,973.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,973.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Koonin acquired 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on TKO Group from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TKO Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TKO

TKO Group Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.