5,151 Shares in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Acquired by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,151 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 16.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.01 per share, with a total value of $1,036,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,162,813.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

IRDM stock opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average is $45.35. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -212.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is presently -288.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

