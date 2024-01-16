5,508 Shares in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB) Bought by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF stock opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.64. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $32.90.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.