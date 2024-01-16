56,481 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Acquired by Tilson Financial Group Inc.

Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Derbend Asset Management increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,277. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $112.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.66.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

