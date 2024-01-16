56,500 Shares in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Acquired by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,654 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KWEB traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,860,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,987,996. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

