5th Street Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

5th Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.2% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.38. 89,122,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,025,383. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.58. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $124.31 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $700.57 billion, a PE ratio of 70.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.