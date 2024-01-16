5th Street Advisors LLC Sells 107 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

5th Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 3.4% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 63,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 4,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $3,889,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 82.0% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.80. 3,974,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,910,458. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.71. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

