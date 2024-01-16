607 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 74.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 553,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,843,000 after buying an additional 236,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.63.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMP opened at $376.40 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.09 and a twelve month high of $386.33. The company has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.37 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

