62,712 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN) Acquired by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 62,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 91,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $55.92. 64,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.10. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.