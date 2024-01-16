6,800 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Purchased by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DT Midstream by 1.1% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 234,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 13.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,590,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 6.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Trading Down 0.7 %

DT Midstream stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.95. The stock had a trading volume of 921,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,262. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.64. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.72.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 76.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DT Midstream

DT Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.