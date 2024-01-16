799 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Purchased by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,019,000 after purchasing an additional 165,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gartner by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,132,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,503,000 after purchasing an additional 60,810 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gartner by 271.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.25.

In other news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE IT opened at $454.21 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.60 and a 12 month high of $469.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $436.30 and a 200-day moving average of $379.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

