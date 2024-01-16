9,203 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Purchased by Tilson Financial Group Inc.

Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $305.76. The company had a trading volume of 709,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,288. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $218.32 and a 52-week high of $306.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.38. The firm has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

