Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,434 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 30,464 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 99,123 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.1 %

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.56 and a 200 day moving average of $103.34. The firm has a market cap of $197.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 74.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.31.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

