Abbrea Capital LLC Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 146.5% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.17 and its 200 day moving average is $61.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $88.63.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.26.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

