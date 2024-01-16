Abbrea Capital LLC Has $311,000 Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Eaton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $242.11 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $150.86 and a twelve month high of $244.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.86. The company has a market capitalization of $96.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

