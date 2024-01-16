Abbrea Capital LLC Has $467,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,573,093,000 after acquiring an additional 682,502,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,657,692,000 after buying an additional 6,307,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,462,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,405,000 after buying an additional 2,300,777 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,510,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,042,000 after buying an additional 2,038,950 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.02. The stock has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,326 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

