Abbrea Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 103.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $65.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average of $50.13.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

