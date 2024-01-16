Abbrea Capital LLC Reduces Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 2,073.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $151.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $152.00.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -44.89%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.25.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

