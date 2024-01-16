Abbrea Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 114,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the third quarter worth about $348,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 15.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 5.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FPI. StockNews.com began coverage on Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

NYSE FPI opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $546.96 million, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Farmland Partners’s previous None dividend of $0.13. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 178,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

