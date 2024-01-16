Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 115 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $170.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.23. The firm has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.