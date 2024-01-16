Acala Token Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. Acala Token has a total market cap of $89.40 million and approximately $7.68 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,741,665 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 885,741,665 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.10287357 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $8,168,225.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

