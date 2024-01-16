Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.04 and last traded at $13.04. Approximately 132,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,240,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACCD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accolade presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.53.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.15.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. Accolade had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $96.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 21,530 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $323,380.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,147,273.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,793 shares of company stock valued at $933,061. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Accolade by 18.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,096,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,118,000 after purchasing an additional 956,474 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Accolade by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,798,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,033,000 after acquiring an additional 946,970 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Accolade by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,127,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 840,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Accolade by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,598,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,881,000 after purchasing an additional 705,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 24.3% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,380,000 after purchasing an additional 660,132 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

