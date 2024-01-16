ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Down 5.5%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.31 and last traded at $20.62. Approximately 375,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,248,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ACM Research from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $19.50 to $22.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

ACM Research Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.15.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

In other news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,591,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $264,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,436,146.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,500 shares of company stock worth $2,206,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in ACM Research in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ACM Research by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in ACM Research by 210.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 205.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

