Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Position Cut by Helikon Investments Ltd

Helikon Investments Ltd trimmed its holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,149,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720,032 shares during the quarter. Adecoagro makes up about 1.6% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Helikon Investments Ltd owned 1.03% of Adecoagro worth $13,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Adecoagro by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,364,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,214,000 after buying an additional 110,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,943,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,411,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at about $13,015,000. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter worth about $9,245,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 5.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 42,070 shares in the last quarter. 43.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGRO shares. Itau BBA Securities lowered Adecoagro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 target price (down from $11.50) on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

Adecoagro stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 297,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,943. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $385.79 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Adecoagro’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.09%.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

