ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Short Interest Up 20.0% in December

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ADS-TEC Energy by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,719,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 441.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 235,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ADS-TEC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

ADS-TEC Energy Price Performance

Shares of ADSE opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. ADS-TEC Energy has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $7.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

