Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Barrington Research

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $146.30. The stock had a trading volume of 114,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,558. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $120.22 and a one year high of $180.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.29.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 59.89%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,037,000 after buying an additional 43,391 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,583,000 after acquiring an additional 54,161 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,188,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,863,000 after acquiring an additional 120,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,115,000 after acquiring an additional 16,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

