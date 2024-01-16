AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) PT Raised to C$10.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.37% from the stock’s current price.

AGF.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their price target on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on AGF Management from C$8.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of AGF Management in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.88.

AGF Management stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.79. 136,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,778. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$503.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.75. AGF Management has a one year low of C$6.30 and a one year high of C$9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

