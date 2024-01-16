Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,286 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $2.24 on Tuesday, hitting $50.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,993,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,162. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.05. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

