Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 167,259 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 250,445 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 111,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE AEM traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,363,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,108. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 30.02%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

