Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADC. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Agree Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.93.

Shares of ADC opened at $62.86 on Friday. Agree Realty has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $75.71. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.10%.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.17 per share, with a total value of $103,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,748.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.57 per share, with a total value of $656,985.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 119,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,327.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.17 per share, for a total transaction of $103,989.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,748.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,629. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $892,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 159,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 40,686 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,771,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

