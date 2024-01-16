Aion (AION) Price Down 9.4% This Week

Aion (AION) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $144.75 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00133052 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00038635 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00024617 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004340 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000093 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars.

