Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires 268,956 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,956 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.06% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663,827 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 306.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,562,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,681,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,578,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at CCC Intelligent Solutions
In other news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $230,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,119,048 shares in the company, valued at $64,066,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCCS
CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.91. 917,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,875,349. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29.
CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $221.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CCC Intelligent Solutions
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.