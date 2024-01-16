Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires 440,100 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,207,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,100 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Amcor worth $11,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amcor by 783.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,275,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,352,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amcor by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Amcor by 40.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 951.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $58,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Amcor Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.59. 4,164,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,486,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $12.31.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

