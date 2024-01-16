Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned 0.12% of Amdocs worth $12,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 106.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Amdocs by 16,840.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOX traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.32. 324,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,431. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

