Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys 151,000 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 220,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 10,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,098,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,389. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

