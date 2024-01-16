Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Grows Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,783,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567,914 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 1.70% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $93,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Cahill Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.96. The company had a trading volume of 168,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,993. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $60.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

