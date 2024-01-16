Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $10.51 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in PepsiCo by 8.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 486,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,365,000 after purchasing an additional 37,532 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 13.8% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 37.2% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $165.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,557,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,646. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $228.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

