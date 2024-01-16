Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $13.52 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $13,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMC. TD Cowen began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE MMC traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $195.41. 925,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,368. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.46 and a 200-day moving average of $192.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.86 and a 52 week high of $202.81. The stock has a market cap of $96.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

