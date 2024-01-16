Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $7.36 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 64.2% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $34.65. 5,911,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,893,522. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The company has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

