Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $8.45 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE MCD traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $291.08. 1,790,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,879. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.83.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

