Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Gentex worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 99,783.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,366,000 after buying an additional 8,622,309 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 98,058.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,446,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gentex by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,973 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $58,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.27. 776,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,623. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.50. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $34.33.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

