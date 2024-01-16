Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Raises Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,923,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,867,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,234,000 after buying an additional 74,997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after buying an additional 307,231 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,930,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,111,000 after buying an additional 90,680 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 461.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,058,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,311,000 after buying an additional 3,335,262 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,337 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $276,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,545 shares of company stock worth $14,154,814 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE HIG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.24. 1,012,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.59. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $83.38.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.