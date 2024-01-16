Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Reduces Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Amgen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 141,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $256.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

Amgen Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $3.92 on Tuesday, reaching $302.59. 1,113,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,228. The stock has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $311.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

