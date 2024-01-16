Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 2,585 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Brookfield Renewable worth $9,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 18,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,321,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,739,000 after acquiring an additional 289,032 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 532,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BEPC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.50.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -275.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BEPC

Brookfield Renewable Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.